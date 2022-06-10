Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,925 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $194,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $112.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.41 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

