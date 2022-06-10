Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,396 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.39% of Atmos Energy worth $196,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.43.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

