Legal & General Group Plc Has $195.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.47% of Nutrien worth $195,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

NTR opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

