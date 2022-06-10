Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $199,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

Shares of BABA opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $297.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

