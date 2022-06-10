NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,722,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.33% of NortonLifeLock worth $200,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 32.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 33.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.27 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.