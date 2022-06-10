Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,774 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.57% of Nasdaq worth $200,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12,935.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 191,705 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,843,000 after purchasing an additional 169,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $152.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

