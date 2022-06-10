Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 656,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.69% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $206,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $229.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $229.26 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

