Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,575,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,689 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $201,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 104,556 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 260,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 2,065,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

