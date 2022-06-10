Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 423,619 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Corning worth $202,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

