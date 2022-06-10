Legal & General Group Plc Has $202.45 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,684,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 372,677 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.59% of Twitter worth $202,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,231 shares of company stock worth $21,200,076 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

