Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 274,943 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274,943 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.52% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

