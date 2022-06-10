ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,670,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,274 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.82% of ONEOK worth $215,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 56,607 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.19 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.