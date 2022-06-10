AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,051 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $214,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AME shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

AME stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

