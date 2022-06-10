Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,718 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.53% of Veeva Systems worth $206,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.28.

VEEV opened at $187.73 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average of $214.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.