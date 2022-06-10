Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,837 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $219,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,238.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 320,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,202 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 36,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.18. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $5,375,533. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

