Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Sells $30,888.00 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) insider Caryn Gordon Mcdowell sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $30,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRTX opened at $3.20 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 326.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 386.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

About Cortexyme (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.