Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Sells $30,888.00 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) insider Caryn Gordon Mcdowell sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $30,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CRTX opened at $3.20 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
CRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
