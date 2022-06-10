Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.49% of Assured Guaranty worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $13,554,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AGO opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

