Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $57.07 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $135.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About Logitech International (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.