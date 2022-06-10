Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,405,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 395,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 360,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

