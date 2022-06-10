Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 801,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Cameco worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cameco by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $34,292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Cameco Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.