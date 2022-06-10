Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 16,166 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

