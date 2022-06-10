AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $20,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,202 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after acquiring an additional 555,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,195,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.82) to £111 ($139.10) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

