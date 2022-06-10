Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,565 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $19,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,005,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Snap by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Snap to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.22. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

