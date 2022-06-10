Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Ryanair worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryanair by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.20 ($20.65) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.50 ($20.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

