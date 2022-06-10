Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 30,172 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,172 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $20,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $76,540,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,885,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

NYSE KR opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 348,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,330. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

