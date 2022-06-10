Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $20 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,603 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $135.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.84. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.04.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $430,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

