Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 18,816 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of AES worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AES opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
