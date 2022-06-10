Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 18,816 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of AES worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

