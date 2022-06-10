Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Allegion worth $19,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its stake in Allegion by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,513,000 after buying an additional 364,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after buying an additional 327,677 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 542,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,901,000 after buying an additional 293,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Allegion by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,477,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.27. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

