Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $21.03 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

