Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $20.36 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 404,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

General Electric stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

