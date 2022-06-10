Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,071 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $21,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKX opened at $41.35 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

