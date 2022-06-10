Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 67,128 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Mirova raised its stake in shares of American Express by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 30,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,672 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 117,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,721 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average is $173.91. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

