Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 6,751 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,095 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $19,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

