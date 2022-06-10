Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $45.91 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

