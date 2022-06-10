Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 290,463 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,463 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,631 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canada Goose by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 460,868 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Canada Goose by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,247,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

