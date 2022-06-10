Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 53,013 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

