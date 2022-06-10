Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 124,432 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3,147.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,432 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.12.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

