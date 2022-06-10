Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 32,200 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $21,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.24. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

