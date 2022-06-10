MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91.

