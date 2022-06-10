MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,048 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $53.97.

