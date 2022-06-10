MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

