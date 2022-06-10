Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $11.73 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

