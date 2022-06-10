Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires 16,907 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 16,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $112,431.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Anthony Noto purchased 21,750 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,075.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Anthony Noto purchased 37,056 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32.

On Thursday, May 19th, Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Anthony Noto purchased 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,772.50.

On Monday, March 14th, Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70.

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto bought 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,411 shares during the last quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 689,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.