Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires 16,907 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 16,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $112,431.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Anthony Noto purchased 21,750 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,075.00.
- On Tuesday, May 24th, Anthony Noto purchased 37,056 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Anthony Noto purchased 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,772.50.
- On Monday, March 14th, Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto bought 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12.
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,411 shares during the last quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 689,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.
About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
