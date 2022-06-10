Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of SiTime worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SiTime by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,359.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,011 shares in the company, valued at $25,276,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITM. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $207.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.49. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

