Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 844.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $199.24 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.17.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.36.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

