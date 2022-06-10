DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 867 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DSC Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.12.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.53. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $125.94 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

