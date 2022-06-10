Deccan Value Investors L.P. Sells 142,426 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 142,426 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 14.2% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $361,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Microsoft stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

