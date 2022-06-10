Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 1,959.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Everbridge worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVBG opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

