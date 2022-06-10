Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $4.44 Million in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,340,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,487,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 18,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,925.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,191,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,104.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at $9,275,945.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 312,525 shares of company stock worth $656,778.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.