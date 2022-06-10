Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $4.44 Million in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,340,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,487,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 18,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,925.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,191,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,104.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at $9,275,945.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 312,525 shares of company stock worth $656,778.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.
