626 Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,000. Apple comprises about 5.1% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.94 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.12.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

